The French Room In All Its Original Glory

After enduring more than a year of restorations, one of the city’s most upscale dining spots reopened to the public on Oct. 4.

The restaurant, which opened with the Adolphus in 1912, was last renovated in 1982. It reopened with wallpapered murals on the ceiling, new draperies, pastel walls, and shiny green marble floors. It was ‘80s opulence mixed with the European elegance from the original space.

This time around, the “French” is put back in The French Room with revamped glittering chandeliers, white plaster walls adorned with the familiar candlelit sconces, reupholstered rococo-style seating, and understated yet elegant china and glassware.

“The French Room has been a vital part of the history of Dallas. Over the past several decades the dining room has been the setting of countless engagements, anniversaries, birthdays, and celebrations,” said Anthony Cournia, general manager of food and beverage operations for the hotel.

Not only have the aesthetics changed, but so too has the menu. Newly appointed Chef Michael Ehlert’s unique, modern take on French classics will continually provide guests with a taste of something new: He promises seasonally appropriate dishes and samples of his latest concoction.

“We are so honored to welcome guests back for countless more celebrations with a fresh and vibrant take on fine dining as part of the thoughtful restoration,” Cournia said.

Those looking for cocktails and camaraderie outside the dining area need not look further than the French Room Bar and Salon. The salon’s Texan artwork and bold, vivid colors complement the bar’s cobalt blue walls, bright red fireplace, and antique décor. Take a seat in either room and experience light bites and beverages that tease to Ehlert’s multicourse menu.

Designed by SWOON, the Studio, The French Room renovations were part of the Adolphus’ multimillion-dollar comprehensive renovation project.

The French Room is open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, with the bar serving cocktails until 1 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

For reservations, visit thefrenchroom.com or call 214-651-3615.