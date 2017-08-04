Suits for Shelters Think Pink Launch Party

Mary Kay, Inc., the Mary Kay Foundation, and Tootsies celebrated the ninth annual Suits for Shelters at the Think Pink Launch Party on July 13 at Tootsies in Preston Center Plaza.

Ryan Rogers, Mary Kay, Inc. CEO, and his wife, Maleiah, hosted 150 partygoers who arrived with donations of new and gently used professional women’s attire for local domestic violence shelters. Each donor received a gift card for their donation.

Models sporting the hottest summer trends were on view as partygoers shopped the store’s selections and nibbled on bites provided by Ford’s Kitchen Catering.

Mystery boxes containing prizes such as jewelry, gift cards to local hot spots, sporting events tickets, fashion items, and more were available for purchase for $100, $250, and $500. All proceeds benefited the Mary Kay Foundation. Three winners also received one of three prizes: a $100 Tootsies gift card and Mary Kay gift basket; a $500 Tootsies Gift Card; and a personal styling session at Tootsies and Mary Kay Gift Basket. Maleiah and Ryan Rogers donated $5,000 each for all seven grand-prize winners in their name to the domestic violence shelter of their choice.

The Mary Kay Foundation donates 97 percent of every dollar it receives to the causes it supports, including domestic violence. Since 2009, the Suits for Shelters program has donated more than 17,000 professional items to local domestic violence shelters.