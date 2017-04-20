Women of Tocqueville Connections Event

-
Alanna Sarabia, Kimber Westphall, and Courtney Newell at the connection event. (Photos: Angela Lang)
-
Angela Ross, Jennifer Sampson, and Elaine DiBartolo at the connection event. (Photos: Angela Lang)
-
Angie Wallander and Dee Wallander at the connection event. (Photos: Angela Lang)
-
Belle Six and Nancy Klompus at the connection event. (Photos: Angela Lang)
-
Carol March at the connection event. (Photos: Angela Lang)
-
Cathy Helmbrecht at the connection event. (Photos: Angela Lang)
-
Cecily Gooch and Shelly Slater at the connection event. (Photos: Angela Lang)
-
Ellen Rourke, Alesa Gibson, and Lexi Luzarraga at the connection event. (Photos: Angela Lang)
-
Jennifer Sampson and Kit Sawers at the connection event. (Photos: Angela Lang)
-
Jessica Lee, Tanya Allen, Debra von Storch, and Lexi Luzarraga at the connection event. (Photos: Angela Lang)
-
Jessica Lee at the connection event. (Photos: Angela Lang)
-
Kit Sawers and Nancy Klompus at the connection event. (Photos: Angela Lang)
-
Kristi Chapman, Debra von Storch, and Belle Six at the connection event. (Photos: Angela Lang)
-
Kristy Faus at the connection event. (Photos: Angela Lang)
-
Laura Pickens, Kaci Stricklin, and Micah Clayton at the connection event. (Photos: Angela Lang)
-
Linda Yohe, Nancy Klompus, Angela Ross, and Pamela Osborne at the connection event. (Photos: Angela Lang)
-
Lynee Hobson at the connection event. (Photos: Angela Lang)
-
Marquita Gordon, Shelly Slater, and Gaynelle Henger at the connection event. (Photos: Angela Lang)
-
Marquita Gordon at the connection event. (Photos: Angela Lang)
-
Minda Moor at the connection event. (Photos: Angela Lang)
-
Nerissa von Helpenstill at the connection event. (Photos: Angela Lang)
-
Pamela Osborne at the connection event. (Photos: Angela Lang)
-
Renee Gadson at the connection event. (Photos: Angela Lang)
-
Robin Bray, Deb SoRelle, and Kit Sawers at the connection event. (Photos: Angela Lang)
-
Scarlet Landry, Meghan Irwin, and Kristy Faus at the connection event. (Photos: Angela Lang)
-
Shelly Slater at the connection event. (Photos: Angela Lang)
-
Stacey Dore and Gaynelle Henger at the connection event. (Photos: Angela Lang)
-
Stephanie Parker, Renee Gadson, and Pamela Osborne at the connection event. (Photos: Angela Lang)
-
Tiffany Silvey and Claudia Morrow at the connection event. (Photos: Angela Lang)