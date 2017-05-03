Yellow Rose Gala Foundation

May 3, 2017

  • DSC_5269
    The Smith Family at the Yellow Rose Gala. (Courtesy of Yellow Rose Foundation)
  • DSC_5374
    Kayti Sheehan, Emily Amacker, Ricca Meyers, and Fallon Wynne Way at the Yellow Rose Gala. (Courtesy of Yellow Rose Foundation)
  • DSC_5381
    Katherine Park Wynne and daughter, Kennedy Wynne, at the Yellow Rose Gala. (Courtesy of Yellow Rose Foundation)
  • DSC_5392
    Bridget Barbier-Mueller, Billie Leigh Rippey, Katelyn Barbier-Mueller, and Bobbie Sue Williams at the Yellow Rose Gala. (Courtesy of Yellow Rose Foundation)
  • DSC_5439
    Jean and Walker H. Bateman IV at the Yellow Rose Gala. (Courtesy of Yellow Rose Foundation)
  • DSC_5447
    Scott and Paula Burford with Katie and Charlie Burford at the Yellow Rose Gala. (Courtesy of Yellow Rose Foundation)
  • DSC_5454
    Fran Wittenberg Cashen, Jane Lombardi, and Susan Woodruff at the Yellow Rose Gala. (Courtesy of Yellow Rose Foundation)
  • DSC_5463
    Fallon Wynne Way abd Jimmy Wynne at the Yellow Rose Gala. (Courtesy of Yellow Rose Foundation)
  • DSC_5469
    Bragg Smith III, Pat McDonough, and Mark Sciuchetti at the Yellow Rose Gala. (Courtesy of Yellow Rose Foundation)
  • DSC_5479
    Nancy Vanderbilt and Fay Smith Sheehan at the Yellow Rose Gala. (Courtesy of Yellow Rose Foundation)
  • DSC_5500
    John and Dyann Skelton at the Yellow Rose Gala. (Courtesy of Yellow Rose Foundation)
  • DSC_5506
    Ann Lacey and Shannon Nelson at the Yellow Rose Gala. (Courtesy of Yellow Rose Foundation)
  • DSC_5512
    The Yellow Rose Gala Foundation Advisory Board - Bottom Row: Pat McDonough, Jane Lombardi, and Dyann Skelton. Top Row: Fran Wittenberg Cashen, Gary Corona, Susan Woodruff, Jean Bateman, Paul Burford, Jimmy Wynne, and Donna Bajaj. (Courtesy of Yellow Rose Foundation)
  • DSC_5523
    Jimmy Wynne and Fallon Wynne Way at the Yellow Rose Gala. (Courtesy of Yellow Rose Foundation)
  • DSC_5535
    Donna Bajaj, Billie Leigh Rippey, Bobbie Sue, and Dr. Phil Williams at the Yellow Rose Gala. (Courtesy of Yellow Rose Foundation)
  • DSC_5569
    Sarah Taylor and Trey Pederson at the Yellow Rose Gala. (Courtesy of Yellow Rose Foundation)

