Zoo To Do Animal Gathering Kickoff

by · July 12, 2017

  • _MG_4696
    Zoo To Do chairs Barbara and Don Daseke at the kickoff event. (Photo: Cathy Burkey)
  • _MG_4698
    Zoo board chairs Joan and Alan Walne at the kickoff event. (Photo: Cathy Burkey)
  • _MG_4720
    Alisha, Chris, Cindy, and Chuck Gummer at the kickoff event. (Photo: Cathy Burkey)
  • _MG_4731
    Former Mayor of Dallas Tom Leppert, Karen Waller, and Kevin Hanrahan at the kickoff event. (Photo: Cathy Burkey)
  • _MG_4737
    Tiffani and Steven Mackenzie at the kickoff event. (Photo: Cathy Burkey)
  • _MG_4745
    Kevin, Nancy, and Douglas Rabe at the kickoff event. (Photo: Cathy Burkey)
  • _MG_4749
    Karen Waller, president and CEO of the Dallas Zoo Gregg Hudson, and Jennifer Pascal at the kickoff event. (Photo: Cathy Burkey)
  • _MG_4753
    Don and Carol Glendenning at the kickoff event. (Photo: Cathy Burkey)
  • _MG_4765
    Honorary Chair Mary Cook and Dan Patterson at the kickoff event. (Photo: Cathy Burkey)
  • _MG_4783
    John and Patty Jo Turner with Sean Green and Wayne and Victoria MacNaughton at the kickoff event. (Photo: Cathy Burkey)
  • _MG_4807
    Lane Britain, Aimee Williams-Ramey, and Royce Ramey at the kickoff event. (Photo: Cathy Burkey)
  • _MG_4811
    Michael Meadows and Ruth Mutch at the kickoff event. (Photo: Cathy Burkey)
  • _MG_4818
    Gayla Von Ehr and Christi Contreras at the kickoff event. (Photo: Cathy Burkey)
  • _MG_4874
    Madeline Dunklin and Barbara Crow at the kickoff event. (Photo: Cathy Burkey)
  • _MG_4879
    Karen Hamilton at the kickoff event. (Photo: Cathy Burkey)
  • _MG_4888
    Amanda Lake and Mia Ruiz at the kickoff event. (Photo: Cathy Burkey)
  • _MG_4945
    Karla and Brett Krafft at the kickoff event. (Photo: Cathy Burkey)

