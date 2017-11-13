Jackopierce Returns to SMU on Friday for Annual Christmas Show

Start your holiday season off right with acoustic duo Jack O’Neill and Cary Pierce at Jackopierce’s third annual Christmas show.

This all-ages event will take place on Dec. 2 at the newly renovated McFarlin Auditorium on the Southern Methodist University campus in Dallas.



O’Neill and Pierce, both SMU alumni, will play several Christmas classics. Come enjoy a full band, special guests, and lots of surprises.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit Art House Dallas and West Dallas Community School.

Purchase tickets here.