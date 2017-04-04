Park Cities Presbyterian Church Welcomes You to Holy Week

Come participate in the Lord’s passion and celebrate His resurrection with us!

A VOICE OF LAMENTATION

April 9-16

“I call on Your name, O LORD, from the depths of the pit.” —Lamentations 3:55

The book of Lamentations gives voice to the depth of sorrow God’s people felt over the destruction of their homeland. It is a raw expression of love, loss, anguish, and hope. The liturgy of Holy Week beckons us to this same range of emotional honesty. We will hear the voice of Jesus crying out for us and gain confidence that the God to whom we pray shares our tears. And as we awaken on Easter to the good news that Jesus is risen, we will remember that in our lament lies this unwavering hope: “The steadfast love of the Lord never ceases; His mercies are new every morning” (Lamentations 3:22-23).

Palm Sunday Services: 8:00, 9:30, 11:00 am

Weekday Services: Monday-Friday: noon–12:35 pm (lunches following: $9)

Wednesday Vespers: 5:30–6:00 pm

Maundy Thursday Communion: 7:00 pm

EASTER Sunday Services: “Great Is Your Faithfulness”

8:00, 9:30, 11:00 am (identical services)

Shuttle parking at Two Turtle Creek parking garage

pcpc.org

4124 Oak Lawn 75219