Participance at All-Time High for Dallas Summer Musicals

The Dallas Summer Musicals High School Musical Theatre Awards (DMS HSMTA) announced that 2017 has broken all records for schools participating in the summer program.

A total of 76 schools, both public and private, representing 40 school districts across North Texas and Oklahoma will be participating this year. This is more than double the first year’s total of 30 participating schools.

Slated for May 18 at the Music Hall at Fair Park, the awards show is a public red carpet affair. Nominees and celebrities walk the red carpet beginning at 5:30 p.m., with the show following at 7:00 p.m.

Performances will include separate medleys of the Best Actor and Best Actress nominees, production numbers from Best Musical nominees and an opening number featuring all nominated performers accompanied by a live orchestra. Winners and scholarship recipients will be announced during the event.

“Historically we have presented seven scholarships to deserving students. This year we are thrilled we will be able to award 17 scholarships as we continue to foster the great talent North Texas has to offer; 17 for 2017,” said John R. Clutts, 2017 program chair.

This year’s College Scholarship program consists of ten Ambassador Scholarships at $1,000 each, five Theater Major Scholarships (in all areas of theater) at $5,000 each, and two $10,000 scholarships for the winners in the Best Actor and Best Actress categories.

Winners of the Best Performance by an Actor and Actress will receive an all-expense paid trip for five days to New York City to represent their high school in the National High School Musical Theatre Awards for the chance to win prizes and scholarships, which vary by year.

