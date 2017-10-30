Sunnyland Patio Furniture Receives Coveted Industry Honor

Dallas based, family-owned, Sunnyland Patio Furniture was honored with the prestigious Apollo Award by the International Casual Furnishings Association (ICFA) during an Awards Gala at the Casual Furniture Market in Chicago.

The ICFA recognizes retail excellence in the sales and marketing of outdoor furnishings. Finalists for the nationally recognized Apollo Award must demonstrate outstanding accomplishments and commitment of the highest level in business ethics and integrity and must exemplify exceptional customer service. This has been an astounding year for Sunnyland with multiple recognitions combined with numerous fundraising opportunities.

For over 47 years, family-owned-and-operated Sunnyland Furniture has furnished North Texas homes and businesses with quality outdoor furnishings. Sunnyland is the largest patio furniture store in Texas with a 37,000 square foot showroom, 30,000 square foot on-site distribution center, and over 300 outdoor furniture collections and umbrellas on display. With 47 years of outdoor furniture presence in Dallas, Sunnyland continues to be the trusted, go-to store for North Texas families furnishing their outdoor spaces.

For more information about Sunnyland visit www.sunnylandfurniture.com and follow Sunnyland on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for the latest patio news, trends and design inspiration. Sunnyland Furniture is located at the NW corner of Spring Valley and Coit Road at 7879 Spring Valley Rd., Dallas, TX, or call at 214-239-3716.