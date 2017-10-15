Covenant Can’t Slow Down Mustangs

In its third year as an 11-man program, Covenant is still enduring some growing pains. Those were evident again on Saturday.

The Knights were overmatched during a 62-7 loss to McKinney Christian in their home opener and their TAPPS district opener at Miller Field.

The Mustangs (3-2, 1-0) racked up 516 yards of total offense and raced to a 48-0 halftime lead behind several big scoring plays. The Knights (1-5, 0-1) committed five turnovers.

The only highlight for Covenant came on the opening drive of the second half, which ended with a 31-yard touchdown pass from Alec Scully to Graham Hill.

The Knights had a chance to score on their first possession of the game, but were stuffed at the 1-yard line on fourth down. On the ensuing play, McKinney Christian’s Will Baxter scampered 99 yards for a touchdown.

Baxter completed just six passes in the game, but four went for touchdowns. Six of the nine scores for the Mustangs came on plays of 40 yards or more.

Covenant will travel to face First Baptist next week before returning home on Oct. 28 against Gainesville State School.