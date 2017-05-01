ESD, Greenhill, Hockaday Earn SPC Titles

ESD is familiar with having the kings of SPC lacrosse walking its hallways. Now the school has the queens of SPC lacrosse, as well.

A week after defending its conference championship in boys lacrosse, ESD claimed its first girls crown by toppling rival Hockaday 14-10 on Saturday at Jones Family Stadium.

ESD scored 48 goals in its three tournament games to end the title run of perennial power Houston St. John’s, which was upset by Hockaday in the semifinals.

In boys action, the Eagles cruised to their fourth straight SPC title by outscoring their three opponents by a combined 47-10. ESD rolled past rival St. Mark’s 13-7 in the championship game.

Elsewhere in the SPC spring championships, Greenhill surged to its fifth consecutive boys tennis crown with a 4-1 triumph over Houston Christian in the final. In the girls bracket, Hockaday lost the title match to St. John’s.

In track and field action, Hockaday claimed the girls team championship behind the efforts of sprinters Sophie Isom and Justice Coutee-McCullum. Isom won the 400 and Coutee-McCullum won the 100 hurdles, while both also were members of the first-place quartet in the 4×400 relay. Maggie Stein took the gold in the long jump for Hockaday, which edged St. John’s in the standings.

The pole vault saw Greenhill’s Katherine Goodwin win the girls title while Keith Kadesky of St. Mark’s was the boys champion.