Greenhill Eyes Spot in SPC Title Game

One year after narrowly missing a spot in the SPC 3A championship game, Greenhill controls its own destiny.

The Hornets held off Cistercian for a 36-28 road win on Friday in Irving, claiming sole possession of second place in the standings. If Greenhill defeats John Cooper in its regular-season finale next week, it will play for the school’s first conference football title since 2000 in its first campaign under new head coach Casey Selfridge.

The Hornets (5-3, 5-1) also bounced back from a 57-7 nonconference loss to Fort Worth Christian on Oct. 20 to clinch their second straight winning season. Prior to 2016, Greenhill hadn’t posted a winning mark in 14 years.

Against the Hawks — who entered the game in a tie with Greenhill for second place behind Fort Worth Trinity Valley — Jake Webster threw for 318 yards and three touchdowns, and ran for another score. The Hornets jumped out to a 21-0 lead early in the second quarter and never looked back.

Curtis Dorsey tallied two touchdown receptions, including a 61-yarder in the first quarter. Xavier Bryant recorded a team-high nine catches and also rushed for a touchdown. Kassidy Woods caught a 47-yard scoring pass from Webster.

After Bryant’s touchdown run extended the Greenhill advantage to 36-7 in the third quarter, the Hawks (6-3, 5-2) rallied with 21 straight points. Cistercian cut the deficit to eight points after a Sam Clay interception return for a score with about eight minutes remaining.

However, Cistercian couldn’t score again, allowing the Hornets to avenge last year’s 28-21 loss to the Hawks that carried almost identical postseason ramifications.