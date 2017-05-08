Hillcrest Keeps Rolling Against Dragons

After completing a perfect run through District 11-5A during the regular season, Hillcrest carried its dominance of Dallas ISD opponents into the postseason.

The Panthers surged past Seagoville 8-5 in a Class 5A Region II bi-district playoff game on Friday, extending their winning streak to 13 games overall. Juan Sandoval and Cruz Barrera each posted doubles as part of an eight-hit attack for Hillcrest, while Chris Sandoval earned the victory on the mound.

The Panthers (16-10) will face a much tougher test this week when they meet Mansfield Legacy in the area round. The best-of-three series will begin on Thursday in Mansfield before shifting to Hillcrest on Friday for Game 2. A deciding game, if necessary, would be on Saturday at Grand Prairie’s Turner Park.