Hillcrest Sprinter Takes Bronze at State

Hillcrest senior Terrance Mullings won a bronze medal in the boys 200 meters at the Class 5A state track and field meet on Friday in Austin.

In his debut at the state meet, Mullings finished in 21.39 seconds, which was more than a half-second behind state champion Kary Vincent of Port Arthur Memorial. However, Mullings was 0.15 seconds ahead of Fort Bend Marshall’s Shamon Ehiemua for the final podium spot.

Mullings won the Region II title last month, but was seeded fifth in the race based on that time. He narrowly missed qualifying for state in the 400 after placing third at regionals.