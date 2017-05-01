Hillcrest Surges Past Molina, Into Area Round

Jackie Molina’s home run helped to power Hillcrest past Molina 7-2 on Friday and into the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2013.

Molina’s blast supplemented solid pitching by Abigail Cardenas for the Lady Panthers during the Class 5A Region II bi-district matchup at Forester Field.

Hillcrest, which won the District 11-5A title during the regular season, will travel to play Midlothian in its area-round game at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The winner will face either Seagoville or Mansfield Lake Ridge in the regional quarterfinals.