Hillcrest Tennis Tandem Returns to State

Hillcrest’s Anne Gilliam will return to the Class 5A state tennis tournament next month, but she won’t have a chance to defend her title.

Gilliam, a junior, made history by winning a girls singles crown a year ago. However, this time she’ll compete in the mixed doubles bracket with her friend, Zane Kohrs, after the tandem placed second at the Region II tournament this week.

Kohrs, a senior, also advanced to state last year, but was eliminated in the quarterfinals in boys singles. He and Gilliam have been close friends through tennis for more than a decade, and grew up a block apart.

They lost in three sets to Highland Park’s Philip Quinn and Madison McBride in the championship match at the regional tournament on April 19. The state tournament will be May 18-19 in College Station.