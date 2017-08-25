Hockaday Senior Claims Gold at Regattas

Hockaday senior Anna Glasgow brought home one gold and one silver medal from the recent CanAmMex Regatta rowing competition in Victoria, British Columbia. She took first place in junior women’s doubles and was part of a runner-up boat in the junior women’s quad division.

Glasgow, a Highland Park resident, later claimed another gold and two silver medals at the U.S. Rowing Club National Championships in suburban Cincinnati. In doubles, her tandem beat 64 other boats for first place, while her quad took second place in both the under-19 and intermediate categories.

Glasgow participated in the U.S. Rowing selection camp this summer in Connecticut, where she was chosen after a two-week training session to be one of 13 American athletes selected for the CanAmMex team. She rows locally for Founders Rowing Club.