Hornets Ground Falcons, Win Third Straight

Greenhill didn’t have much offensive firepower, but its defense and special teams certainly picked up the slack during a 31-7 win over Fort Worth Country Day on Friday at Brinkmann Field.

It was the third consecutive victory in SPC 3A play for the Hornets (3-1), who lead the division standings heading into a home showdown against Fort Worth Trinity Valley on Thursday.

Greenhill managed just 117 yards of total offense, but the defense provided favorable field position on multiple occasions by forcing four turnovers and blocking a punt against the Falcons (1-2).

Jake Webster ran for one touchdown and threw a scoring pass to Curtis Dorsey as the Hornets built a 21-0 lead midway through the second quarter. Dorsey also recovered a fumble on defense and recorded a pair of sacks.

After a blocked punt set up Greenhill at the Country Day 5-yard line, DaRon Hall plunged into the end zone from three yards out.

Xavier Bryant had big plays on both sides of scrimmage in the second half. He caught a 40-yard pass from Webster, and provided the final touchdown on an 88-yard interception return.

Kassidy Woods also was a defensive standout, with a fumble recovery and a team-high 8.5 tackles for the Hornets. And Hayden Gerard drilled his first field goal of the year, a 42-yard effort in the third quarter.