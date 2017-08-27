Hornets Have Momentum in SPC

The allure of Texas high school football is only part of what prompted new Greenhill head coach Casey Selfridge to relocate after a successful stint at a private school in Seattle.

But Selfridge didn’t come to oversee a rebuilding project. Rather, he inherits a program that just finished its best season in more than a decade. The Hornets won eight games and just missed a spot in the SPC 3A championship game.

“There really isn’t anything broken,” Selfridge said. “The kids know how to compete and what it takes to be successful. We just need to build on that.”

Since arriving this summer, Selfridge already has started to implement his system, which he promises will include plenty of hard work behind the scenes for players and coaches alike, in addition to some exciting wrinkles on Friday nights in all three phases of the game.

He will benefit from the return of some key playmakers, including receivers Kassidy Woods and Xavier Bryant, who combined for almost 2,000 yards and 19 touchdowns in Greenhill’s explosive offensive a year ago. Both also will anchor the defensive secondary.

Jake Webster, a gritty competitor with a strong arm, will take over as the starting quarterback after seeing limited action last season. Top linemen include Brennan Brown and Kevin Hoare, while J.T. Herrscher is a defensive leader at linebacker.

“The success last year was a little bit new to them,” Selfridge said. “This season you have a bunch of guys who were in those battles. They’re champing at the bit.”

