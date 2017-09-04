Hornets Volleyball Creating Buzz Again

When Tatiane Deibert arrived on the Greenhill campus in 2010, she knew it might take time for the school’s volleyball players to adjust to her intense system and high-energy coaching style.

What Deibert didn’t realize is how much she would need to adapt herself to the high school game after several years of coaching college volleyball.

The coach and her athletes met in the middle, however. Greenhill has thrived since then, winning back-to-back SPC titles with hopes of a third straight this fall.

“It was a huge learning curve for me,” said Deibert, a native of Brazil. “I think sometimes my expectations were not very realistic. Now, I think I’m more aware of what’s going on with them.”

When she took over the program eight years ago, Greenhill’s once-dominant program had slipped a bit, consistently finishing near the middle of the pack in the conference following a championship campaign in 2006.

Nevertheless, Deibert has led the Hornets to a combined 66-13 record during the past two seasons. Last year, the team won every match in SPC play, including the season-ending tournament, which concluded with a sweep of ESD.

“We have girls who are truly committed,” Deibert said. “They truly want to give everything they can. We’ve got some great competitors.”

In addition to that competitive nature, this year’s squad — led by returning all-conference setter Allie Frymire and dynamic hitter Michal Mathis, a 2015 transfer from Frisco Independence — has plenty of championship experience. The entire roster will be back, except for Ellen Margaret Andrews, team MVP, two-sport standout, and upcoming Yale basketball player.

After consecutive titles, expectations have increased. Deibert knows the Hornets must remain hungry to stay on top, which is where the program’s improved depth comes into play.

Middle school participation doubled during the past eight years. Plus, there’s been a surge in attendance at optional open gyms and conditioning sessions during the summer.

“Those little things make a big difference,” Deibert said. “The kids are really buying in.”

Having completed the transition from underdog to favorite in the SPC, Deibert said the mindset of her squad has also changed; they are focused squarely on the future.

“It’s fantastic that we won, but we can’t rely on that,” she said. “We have to write our own story.”