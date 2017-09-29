Longhorns Stumble in District Opener

Another slow start led to another lopsided loss for W.T. White on Thursday in its District 9-6A opener.

Skyline stormed out to a 26-0 advantage in the first quarter and cruised past the Longhorns 55-20 at Loos Stadium.

WTW has been outscored by a combined 79-3 in the first quarter of its four games this season.

On Thursday, the Raiders (1-3, 1-0) found the end zone four times in a span of about six minutes, with three of those touchdowns coming on Velton Gardner touchdown passes, as part of the early barrage.

The Longhorns (0-4, 0-1) battled back, trimming the deficit to 26-13 after Jveon Tennyson returned an interception for a score to start the second half.

However, Gardner keyed another surge that allowed Skyline to pull away. Four of his 14 completions in the game went for touchdowns, and he added a rushing score.

Dual-threat quarterback Christopher Sandoval led the Longhorns in rushing and also connected with Eric Cook on a 15-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter.

WTW, which has allowed 53.8 points per game in its four losses, will host Richardson Berkner on Oct. 6.