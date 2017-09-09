Panthers Roar Past Eagles in Rivalry Game

Parish Episcopal’s win over ESD on Friday carried more than the usual stakes for a nondistrict game between neighboring private schools.

After the Panthers rolled to a 34-8 victory at Snyder Stadium, Parish claimed the new trophy designated to commemorate the rivalry between the Episcopalian-affiliated campuses separated by less than 4 miles on Midway Road.

Along the way, Parish won its home opener — and picked up the first victory for new head coach Daniel Novakov — behind a stellar performance by freshman quarterback Preston Stone, who completed 28 of 36 passes for 333 yards and three touchdowns in just his second varsity game. Stone, who already has a scholarship offer from the University of Nevada, played at Highland Park Middle School last season.

His favorite targets were Tyler Hamilton and Logan Rayburn, who caught nine passes apiece. Hamilton grabbed a short scoring toss in the second quarter in addition to a 22-yarder in the fourth. He also contributed to a safety on defense that put Parish ahead 20-0 at halftime.

Rayburn amassed a game-high 108 receiving yards including a 2-yard touchdown to open the scoring. Brian Okoye added an 11-yard touchdown run late for the Panthers (1-1).

The Eagles (0-2) trimmed the Parish lead to 20-8 in the third quarter on a 26-yard scoring pass from Preston Morway to Braden Rhone, but the ESD offense didn’t have many other highlights. The Panthers intercepted three passes and dominated time of possession.

Parish will host TACA, a Dallas-based homeschool team, next week in its final test prior to the start of TAPPS district play. ESD will try to bounce back in its home opener against TCA-Addison.