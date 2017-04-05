Patriots Outlast Hillcrest in Playoffs

Tuesday’s Class 5A Region II quarterfinal meant more than the average matchup between neighborhood rivals Hillcrest and Thomas Jefferson, and it showed.

The Patriots won an intense thriller 3-2 at Franklin Stadium to advance to the regional semifinals on Friday against perennial power Frisco Wakeland.

TJ and Hillcrest split their two regular-season matchups in District 11-5A, both decided by one goal. The third meeting again proved just how closely matched they are.

Edson Miranda, Cesar Erazo Escobar, and Kevin Chavez supplied the goals for the Patriots (12-8-1). Yaya Dosso scored both goals for the Panthers (19-5) to finish with 32 for the season and five in the playoffs.

Wakeland, the defending state runner-up in Class 5A, blanked Frisco Heritage 3-0 on Tuesday. The game on Friday will kick off at 7 p.m. at Standridge Stadium in Carrollton.