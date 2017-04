Quarterback guru Bill Reagan will return to the area with another of his youth clinics from May 30 to June 1 at Jesuit’s Postell Stadium.

Bill Reagan’s Top Gun Quarterback Training has separate sessions for quarterbacks in grades 5-8 and grades 9-12. Enrollment is very limited.

Reagan is a former assistant coach at Notre Dame among other jobs at the college level. Contact him for reservation information at 574-876-6349 or by email.