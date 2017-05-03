Rangers Begin State Title Defense in Sachse

The road to a Class 6A state title defense didn’t come without some early bumps for Jesuit, but the Rangers might be hitting their stride entering postseason play.

After finishing in a second-place tie in District 9-6A during the regular season, Jesuit will meet Sachse in the bi-district round of the Region II playoffs.

The best-of-three series will open on Thursday at Sachse before returning to Jesuit’s Wright Field for Game 2 on Friday. A third game, if necessary, would be on Saturday afternoon back in Sachse.

The Rangers (21-11) enter the playoffs with seven consecutive victories, including three straight shutouts. The Jesuit pitching staff has a cumulative earned-run average of 1.72, and after scuffling early, the Ranger hitters notched double-digit runs five times in district play.

The Mustangs (18-11) are the second seed from District 10-6A, and wrapped up the regular season last week with a 12-0 shutout of South Garland. Sachse posted a 9-3 record in league play after starting the season with and 8-8 mark that included a five-game nondistrict losing streak.

The winner of the series will face either Rockwall-Heath or Lufkin in the area round.