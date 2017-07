Jesuit alum Jordan Spieth has won the British Open, holding off fellow American Matt Kuchar to earn his third major championship. He and Jack Nicklaus are the only golfers to accomplish that feat by the age of 23.

Spieth, who was leading coming into the final round, briefly lost the lead after hitting five bogeys over his first 13 holes. He rallied with a birdie, an eagle, and two more birdies on holes 14- 17, before taking a par on 18 to claim the title.