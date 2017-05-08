St. Mark’s Wins Fourth Straight TISCA Title

St. Mark’s keeps facing tougher competition, yet continues to win TISCA state water polo titles. The Lions claimed their fourth consecutive crown by slipping past Flower Mound 7-6 on Saturday in Lewisville.

Earlier on Saturday, St. Mark’s rolled past Houston Jersey Village 12-4 in the semifinals. The Lions also topped The Woodlands and Houston Clear Brook earlier in the tournament.

In the championship game, St. Mark’s avenged a one-goal loss to the Jaguars at a season-opening tournament in Denton. Andrew Lin received first-team all-state honors during the tournament.

Next season, St. Mark’s will have a chance to tie the record for most state titles in a row. Clear Lake won five straight from 1994 to 1998.