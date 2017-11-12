Trojans Deny Greenhill in Title Game

Greenhill got the rematch it wanted, but the Hornets couldn’t engineer a different result in the SPC 3A championship game.

Fort Worth Trinity Valley rallied for a 24-14 win over Greenhill at Pennington Field in Bedford, spoiling the Hornets’ attempt to win their first conference football title in almost two decades.

Greenhill was also looking to avenge a 30-27 loss in the first meeting between the two teams on Sept. 28, but found its offense stifled by a Trinity Valley defense that allowed just 88 total yards.

After falling behind 10-0, the Hornets (6-4) responded with two Jake Webster touchdown passes to take a 14-10 lead midway through the third quarter.

Webster connected with Xavier Bryant for a 15-yard score just before halftime, then found Kassidy Woods on a 7-yard touchdown strike with 7:21 remaining in the third quarter.

However, the Trojans (8-2) regained control thanks to the workhorse efforts of Isaiah Jackson, who rushed for 135 yards and three touchdowns. His 3-yard plunge into the end zone with 6:57 left helped to seal the game.

Greenhill struggled on offense for much of the game, committing two turnovers and allowing Trinity Valley to dominate time of possession.

It was the final game at Greenhill for Webster, Bryant, Woods, and Curtis Dorsey — four of the team’s top playmakers on both sides of scrimmage. Among the returnees next season will be two-way standout J.T. Herrscher and also Christian Benson, who led the Hornets in rushing as a freshman.