Wakeland Deflates Patriots in Playoffs

Thomas Jefferson’s impressive playoff run came to an end on Friday in the Class 5A Region II semifinals.

After reaching the regional tournament for just the second time in program history, the Patriots fell to perennial power Frisco Wakeland 4-1 at Standridge Stadium in Carrollton.

The Wolverines (19-4-1), the 5A state runner-up last season, took a 4-0 lead before Juan Romano tallied the only goal for TJ late in the second half. Jacob Miller scored twice for Wakeland.

The Patriots (11-9-2) finished third in District 11-5A during the regular season but advanced to the fourth round of the playoffs with a thrilling 3-2 comeback win over rival Hillcrest on Tuesday.