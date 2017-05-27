Alexandra Jennings & Daniel Cullins

Susan Alexandra Jennings and Daniel McLean Cullins were united in the Sacrament of Holy Matrimony on May 28, 2017 at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. Father Peter Kostakis officiated the ceremony. A reception followed at the Dallas Country Club where guests enjoyed a seated dinner featuring Greek inspired cuisine and danced to music provided by both American and Greek bands. A rehearsal dinner, hosted by the parents of the groom, was held at The Crescent Club on the eve of the wedding.

The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Albert Jennings of Highland Park. She is the granddaughter of Mr. John E. Stedman and the late Mrs. Betty Jean Stedman of North Kingstown, R.I. and the late Mr. and Mrs. Vernon Neal Jennings of Mabank, Texas. The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Mark David Cullins of University Park. He is the grandson of Dr. Max Henry Faykus and the late Mrs. Martha Joe Faykus of Victoria, Texas and the late Mr. and Mrs. David B. Cullins, also of Victoria, Texas.

The bride was given in marriage by her father. She wore a lace A-line gown with illusion neckline, lace train, and cap sleeves by Carolina Herrera. The Priscilla of Boston cathedral-length veil with lace appliqués was worn by her mother and sister at their weddings. The bride’s necklace was designed by the groom, using a diamond from her great-grandmother’s engagement ring.

Assisting the bride as Koumbara and matron of honor was her sister, Olivia Jennings Adendorff. Bridesmaids included the bride’s sister, Caroline Jennings Moran, and the groom’s sisters Madeline Cullins and Katherine Cullins. Among the members of the house party were Ashley Boswell, Melissa Clift, Amelia Giller, Blair Raggio, Elizabeth Robinson, Christina Rogers, Bailey Schaufele, Kristen Smith, and Olivia Trevino. The flower girl was Sophia Adendorff.

Attending the groom as best man was Ryan Miller. His groomsmen included Heath Townsend, Zach Streit, Brad Gordon, and Robert Crump. Serving as ushers were Josh Dunn, Daniel Lahrman, Danny Reddin, Deaver Alexander, Dan Moran, Justin Adendorff, Alexander Emmons, and John Foshee.

The bride is a 2007 graduate of Highland Park High School. She received a Bachelor of Arts in art history, with Honors, from Vanderbilt University where she was a Chi Omega and named to the SEC Academic All American team for swimming. Alexandra is an associate with CBRE’s Advisory & Transaction Services.

The groom is a 2007 graduate of St. Mark’s School of Texas. He received a Bachelor of Arts in economics from Vanderbilt University, where he was Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity president, and a Masters of Professional Accountancy from the University of Texas McComb’s School of Business. The groom is an associate at Tailwater Capital in Dallas.

Following their wedding trip to Kauai and Hawaii, the couple have made Dallas their home.