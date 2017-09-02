Brittany Antle & Matthew Gandy

Brittany Nicole Antle and Matthew Edwin Gandy were married in an outdoor ceremony at the Evergreen Wedding Terrace at The Pines at Genesee in Golden, Colorado on May 20, 2017. J. T. Drees officiated the ceremony. A reception of dining and dancing to the Denver band, Mannequin, followed. The couple’s first dance together was “All You Need is Love,” by the Beatles. The parents of the groom hosted a rehearsal dinner on the eve of the wedding at Indulge Bistro and Wine Bar in Golden.

The bride is the daughter of Cathy Travis of Monument, Colo. and Greg Antle of Denver. She is the granddaughter of Carol Branch of Aurora, Colo. and Robert Antle of Denver. The groom is the son of Susan and Woodrow Gandy of the Bluffview area of Dallas. He is the grandson of Doris Tuffly of Dallas.

The bride was given in marriage by her parents. She was escorted down the aisle on the arm of her father. Brittany wore a champagne-colored strapless sheath with extensive, decorative beading and a matching veil. She carried a beautiful, lush bouquet of peonies, roses, scabiosa, hyacinth, and soft greenery.

Assisting the bride as maid of honor was her sister, Jessica Antle. Attending the groom as best man was Christopher Gibbe.

The bride is a graduate of Cherry Creek High School in Greenwood Village, Colo. She received a Bachelor of Arts in integrative physiology from the University of Colorado and a Doctor of Medicine, with Highest Honors, from Ross University School of Medicine. Brittany works in the Family Medicine Residency Program at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse, N.Y.

The groom is a graduate of The Episcopal School of Dallas. He received a Bachelor of Science in journalism from the University of Colorado and a Doctor of Medicine, with Highest Honors, from Ross University School of Medicine. Matt works in the Diagnostic Radiology Residency Program at the State University of New York (SUNY), Upstate Medical University, Syracuse, N.Y.

Following their wedding trip to Japan and Hawaii, the couple have made their home in Liverpool, N.Y.