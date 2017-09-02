Landon Greene & Tyler Jackson

Landon Kennedy Greene and Tyler Anderson Jackson were married on the evening of June 10, 2017 at Saint Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church in Dallas. The Right Reverend Dean Elliott Wolfe officiated the ceremony and music was provided by Gyros String Quartet and organist James Diaz. A reception immediately followed the ceremony at the Dallas Country Club.

Emerald City Band provided the music for the couple’s first dance, “Home,” by Edward Sharpe and for the rest of the evening.

Kristin Butler and her assistants with Fabulous Fete coordinated the details of the wedding and reception as well as those of the rehearsal dinner, which was hosted by the groom’s parents, the evening before at The Mansion on Turtle Creek. Carter Rose of f8 was the couple’s photographer and Corey Stoner of f8 Cinema was the videographer. The flowers and floral design throughout the wedding weekend were provided by Jackson Durham Events. Panini Bakery created the bride’s multi-layered almond/strawberry cream cake decorated with small handmade sugar flowers and the groom’s TCU themed chocolate mocha cake.

The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gregory C. Greene Sr. of Preston Hollow. Landon is the granddaughter of Mr. James D. Kennedy Jr. and the late Mrs. Dorothy H. Kennedy Jr. of Lookout Mountain, Tennessee, and Mr. Charles W. Greene and the late Mrs. Evelyn C. Greene of St. Cloud, Minnesota.

The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Winton Anderson Jackson Jr. of University Park. Tyler is the grandson of Mrs. John Andrew Warner of Dallas and the late Mr. John Andrew Warner of Tyler, Texas and the late Mr. and Mrs. Winton Anderson Jackson of Dallas.

The bride was given in marriage by her parents and escorted down the aisle by her father. For her wedding, Landon wore a strapless Vera Wang gown and veil in ivory from Stanley Korshak Bridal. Her hair and make-up were done by Maitee Miles.

Assisting Landon were her maid of honor, Miss Charlotte Kathryn Mann and her matron of honor, Mrs. Valerie Bangs Hayes. Bridesmaids included Miss Madison Knight Baxter, Mrs. Anna Pearsall Farley, Miss Elizabeth Ashely Gaskie, Mrs. Lillian Scott Greene, Mrs. Carly Jackson Mataragas, Mrs. Christina Berg Mealey, Miss Katherine Paige Parker, Miss Paige Anderson Sammis, and Mrs. Taylor Keating Scott. Landon’s houseparty included Miss Lorene Sanders Agather, Mrs. Jordan Mutchler Hunt, Miss Amanda Kristine Naglich, Mrs. Kia Igle Pipkin, Miss Mary Frances Rooney, Miss Stacie Lynn Shepler, Mrs. Caroline Langner Smith, and Miss Medley Anne Wollenman.

Attending the groom was his best man, Mr. Andrew Scott Evans. His groomsmen included Mr. Joseph Ryan Anderson, Mr. Michael Cameron Deptula, Mr. Declan Thomas Fitzsimons, Mr. Drake William Greene, Mr. Gregory Charles Greene Jr., Mr. David Joseph Kapsner, Mr. Peter Dennis Mataragas, and Mr. Blake Andrew Summers. Serving as ushers were Mr. Bryan Scott Hayes and Mr. William Taylor Scott.

The bride is a graduate of the Episcopal School of Dallas and received her Bachelor of Science in strategic communication from Texas Christian University. She is currently employed by Soul Cycle in Dallas. The groom is a graduate of Highland Park High School and received his Bachelor of Business Administration in finance from Texas Christian University. Tyler is a trader with Q Investments in Fort Worth.

Following their honeymoon trip to the Rosewood Mayakoba resort in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, the couple have made their home in Dallas.