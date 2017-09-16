Lions Blank Casady to Remain Unbeaten

It took only two games for St. Mark’s to improve upon its win total from all of last season.

After a thrilling overtime victory against Greenhill in the season opener, the Lions crushed Oklahoma City Casady 26-0 on Friday at Hunt Family Stadium.

On offense, the improvement has been led by the combination of Colin Neuhoff and Matthew Fornaro. Neuhoff, a dual-threat quarterback, has passed for two touchdowns and run for another through two games. Fornaro has four scores — two rushing and two receiving.

And on defense, the Lions (2-0) have already forced five turnovers in addition to posting a shutout. Both of the wins came against teams that defeated St. Mark’s by a combined 25 points a year ago.

Fornaro accounted for all three St. Mark’s touchdowns against the Cyclones (0-3), grabbing a pair of Neuhoff scoring passes in the first half and adding a rushing touchdown in the third quarter.

He finished with 113 receiving yards on just four catches, while Jonathan Taylor tallied 124 rushing yards on 17 carries.

The Lions will face a significantly tougher test next week, when they travel to face defending SPC champion Bellaire Episcopal.